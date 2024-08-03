Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 184 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,944.17.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $170.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,776.14. 958,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,620.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.