Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 9.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,544,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

