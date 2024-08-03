Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,486 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 4.87% of Harley-Davidson worth $286,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. 1,607,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

