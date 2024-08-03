Head-To-Head Contrast: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Surgical and Jin Medical International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $442.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Intuitive Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuitive Surgical is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

83.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.88, indicating that its share price is 1,488% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Jin Medical International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 27.65% 13.04% 11.43% Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Jin Medical International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $7.12 billion 22.43 $1.80 billion $5.54 81.18 Jin Medical International $19.82 million 20.57 N/A N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Jin Medical International.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Jin Medical International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its multi-port da Vinci surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; infrastructure of service and support specialists, a complement of services to its customers, including installation, repair, maintenance, 24/7 technical support, and proactive system health monitoring; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, such as capital and clinical sales teams. It has a collaboration agreement with FluoGuide A/S for head & neck cancer. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

