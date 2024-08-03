Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.58 EPS.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
HR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 16,433,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,860. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.89.
Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Realty Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.