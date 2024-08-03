Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.58 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. 16,433,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,860. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.