Hedera One Day Trading Volume Tops $49.97 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $49.97 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00037464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,824,458 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,824,457.76962 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05945007 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $61,044,564.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

