Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Herbalife updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Trading Down 6.2 %

HLF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. B. Riley increased their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,279 shares in the company, valued at $708,607.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,985. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

