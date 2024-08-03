Heroes of Mavia Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $43.95 million and $11.17 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia was first traded on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

