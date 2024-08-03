Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $209.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSY. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.50.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Down 0.3 %

HSY opened at $198.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $233.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.