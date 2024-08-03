Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HESM

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

