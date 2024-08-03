Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Hess Midstream Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $39.11.
Hess Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 118.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Hess Midstream
In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
