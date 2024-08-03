Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hess has a one year low of $131.61 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

