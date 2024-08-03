Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 225,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.93.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
