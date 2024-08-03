Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 225,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

