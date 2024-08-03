Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HIMX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.21. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Himax Technologies

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Stories

