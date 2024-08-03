Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,154.60

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.60 ($14.85) and traded as high as GBX 1,278 ($16.44). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($16.01), with a volume of 644,839 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.40) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,235 ($15.89).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,180.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,155.65. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 15.15.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

