Holdco Nuvo Group D.G (NASDAQ:NUVO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 5,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 883,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G stock. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd (NASDAQ:NUVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is based in West Hollywood, California.

