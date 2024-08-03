Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.