Home Reit (LON:HOME) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.49), with a volume of 622,766 shares.
Home Reit Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 45.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
Home Reit Company Profile
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
