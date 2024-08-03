HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

