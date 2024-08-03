Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 357.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 235,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 183,945 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 101,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 33.7% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.