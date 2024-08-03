Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Decreased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

