Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $139.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $145.47 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $153.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

