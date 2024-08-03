Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $403.55.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

