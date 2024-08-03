Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.02

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.02 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.43). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 184.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 1,297,389 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.93) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.93 million, a PE ratio of 3,568.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Ibstock news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,985.95). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

