ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

ICF International has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 227,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,129. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICF International has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $161.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.17. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $198,291.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $405,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,789.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

