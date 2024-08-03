ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $136.48 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $136.48 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,123,049 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,086,749.5771221 with 1,011,086,521.0818936 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14216362 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,003,529.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

