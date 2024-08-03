ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $136.48 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $136.48 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,123,049 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,086,749.5771221 with 1,011,086,521.0818936 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14216362 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,003,529.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
