IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Issues Earnings Results

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.96. 311,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,486. IES has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $184.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

