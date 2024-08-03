Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average of $251.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

