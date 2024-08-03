Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

