ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 4.9%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 47,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
