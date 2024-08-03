Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO traded down C$1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching C$94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$68.84 and a one year high of C$101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.08.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.