IMS Capital Management Decreases Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 4.7 %

VST traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,363,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

