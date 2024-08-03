IMS Capital Management Has $867,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IMS Capital Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

