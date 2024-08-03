IMS Capital Management Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $37,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

