IMS Capital Management Invests $201,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.94. 1,409,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,954. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,261,502. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

