IMS Capital Management Sells 1,160 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

IMS Capital Management cut its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

