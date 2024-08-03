IMS Capital Management Sells 1,170 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,210,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,157,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. The company has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

