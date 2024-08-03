Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Infinera by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Infinera by 139.9% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 71,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 249.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 911,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

