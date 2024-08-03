Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Innoviva by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

