Insider Buying: James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £5,405.30 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David A. Dunmow bought 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,405.30 ($6,953.05).

James Latham Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.52) on Friday. James Latham plc has a 1 year low of GBX 929 ($11.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,550 ($19.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £290.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,291.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,200.69.

Get James Latham alerts:

James Latham Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a GBX 71 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.