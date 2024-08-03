Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $568,296.96 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $552,256.32.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Endeavor Group stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830,000 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,345,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

