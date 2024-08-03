Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,693,000.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,065,425.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.
- On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.
- On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.
- On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $35.65.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
