Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,693,000.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,065,425.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,976,106.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in GeneDx by 8,096.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

