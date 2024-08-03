Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

