Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to “Moderate Sell” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

INTC stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

