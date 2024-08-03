Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. Intel has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4,457.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

