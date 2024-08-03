International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,784. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

