Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Trading Down 2.8%

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.83 and last traded at $74.22. 12,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The company has a market cap of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Building & Construction ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.