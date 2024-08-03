Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 154,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,424. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

