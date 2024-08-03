Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 193.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.98% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $48,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. 627,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,854. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

