Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 303.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after buying an additional 223,317 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,108,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 609,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,076,000 after acquiring an additional 323,645 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 627,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,854. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

