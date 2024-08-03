Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 40,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.